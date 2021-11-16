Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Now Covered by Atlantic Securities

Equities researchers at Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

CNI stock opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.75.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 366,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,358,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 53.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 176,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $14,456,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

