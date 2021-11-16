Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 2.1% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

CNQ stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,786. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

