Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $914.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.