Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $914.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 612.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,447 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,822,633 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,727,000 after acquiring an additional 773,429 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,653,000 after acquiring an additional 746,850 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,801,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

