Canandaigua National Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after buying an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after buying an additional 4,106,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after buying an additional 1,368,046 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.14. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

