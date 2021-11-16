Canandaigua National Corp Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 216.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $194.21 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.41 and its 200-day moving average is $196.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

