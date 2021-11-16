Canandaigua National Corp Has $1.92 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

