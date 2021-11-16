Canandaigua National Corp Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 638,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,392,821,000 after acquiring an additional 42,945 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19.2% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $2,595,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 35.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total value of $21,109,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 729,732 shares of company stock valued at $126,249,043. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $207.21 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.13. The company has a market cap of $130.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.81.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

