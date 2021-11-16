Canandaigua National Corp Sells 317 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $38,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.14.

MSCI stock opened at $660.95 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $669.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $635.26 and a 200-day moving average of $575.66. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 0.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

