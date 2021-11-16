Canandaigua National Corp Sells 3,549 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,461 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day moving average is $114.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

