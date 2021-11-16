Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.49

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.49 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 62.20 ($0.81). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 63.20 ($0.83), with a volume of 28,147 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Capital & Regional to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £70.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.35.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

