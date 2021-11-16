CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 541 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $5,931,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 120,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,901,000 after buying an additional 72,662 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 244.6% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 154,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,549,000 after buying an additional 109,729 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $15.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $648.10. 29,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,196. The company has a market cap of $255.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $596.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $643.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

