CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 4,645 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $339,405,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $197,552,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,254 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.58. 228,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,817,391. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.07. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $180.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

