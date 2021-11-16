CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7,694.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.33. 44,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.