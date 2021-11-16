CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.1% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $22,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 528,154 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 271,517 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 187,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 290,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 95,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.36. 484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,496. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $85.31 and a 12-month high of $113.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.85.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.