CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 88.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.19. 51,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,721. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

