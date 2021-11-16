CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $226,988,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,181,000. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 460,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $28,654,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

NVO stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.51. 8,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

