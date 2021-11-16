CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $24.02 Million Holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,420,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,511 shares during the quarter. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units accounts for about 2.1% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units were worth $24,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $995,000.

Shares of LITTU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,708. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.