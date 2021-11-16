CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

VTV traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.37. 55,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,281. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.28 and a 12-month high of $145.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

