CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 34,801 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 218.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,554,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,039,000 after purchasing an additional 63,513 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,061,000 after acquiring an additional 478,860 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,899 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.41. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.