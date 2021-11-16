CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.12. 88,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,052,126. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.54. The company has a market capitalization of $132.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

