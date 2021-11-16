Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.33

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.33 and traded as high as C$5.52. Capstone Mining shares last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 518,582 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CS shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.09.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.41.

In other news, Director Albert Garcia sold 44,495 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$235,823.50. Also, Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 50,862 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$259,396.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$795,809.10. Insiders have sold a total of 450,453 shares of company stock worth $2,452,756 in the last three months.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.