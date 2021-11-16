Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Jeffrey L. Ives Sells 8,180 Shares

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CARA stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.32. 567,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,028. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.99 million, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CARA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,115,000 after buying an additional 3,609,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 491,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 696,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 65.6% in the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 715,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 283,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.