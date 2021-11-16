Cardano (ADA) Price Down 17.8% This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $60.81 billion and approximately $3.14 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00003104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.00157024 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00036151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.88 or 0.00492973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00015762 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00072420 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,719,282,563 coins and its circulating supply is 33,313,246,915 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

