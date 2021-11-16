Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Cardiff Oncology worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

CRDF stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.61. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Levine purchased 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CRDF shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.