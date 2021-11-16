Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,109 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 386,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,760,000 after buying an additional 88,971 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

