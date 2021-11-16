Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.14

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.14 and traded as high as C$5.11. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$4.92, with a volume of 1,501,122 shares traded.

CJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on Cardinal Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.14. The company has a market cap of C$739.97 million and a PE ratio of 1.90.

In related news, Director Stephanie Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.23, for a total value of C$211,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$922,573.27.

About Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

