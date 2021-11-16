CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,715 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up 3.0% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of CarMax worth $23,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 9.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 5.2% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $149.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.89 and a 200-day moving average of $130.67. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

