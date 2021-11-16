Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 9,576 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.3% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.674 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 120.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

