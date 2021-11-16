Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $14.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.44. The company had a trading volume of 138,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,662. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $375.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.06.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

