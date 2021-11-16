Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $11.36 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.42. 21,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,899. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.56 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

