Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.16

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.16 and last traded at $88.03, with a volume of 1159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.87.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at $12,062,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.