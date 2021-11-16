Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Casper Sleep worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSPR. Piper Sandler downgraded Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush downgraded Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

CSPR opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $277.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The firm had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

