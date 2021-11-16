Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSPR. Roth Capital cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

NYSE CSPR opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $277.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.18). Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The firm had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSPR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,315,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 168.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 484,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 219.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 489,861 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 4.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 71,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

