Castweet (CTT) Trading 30% Higher Over Last Week

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, Castweet has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. Castweet has a total market cap of $126,163.28 and $325.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.06 or 0.00297766 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00091613 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

