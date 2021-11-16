Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:CAT opened at $207.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.71. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $170.19 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 284.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

