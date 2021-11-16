Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Amundi bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $226,940,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $207.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.71. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $170.19 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.