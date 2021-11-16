Catex Token Market Cap Reaches $681,402.08 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Catex Token has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Catex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Catex Token has a market cap of $681,402.08 and approximately $4,515.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00048358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.37 or 0.00225353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

