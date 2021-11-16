CCUniverse (UVU) Price Up 34% This Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $18,169.26 and approximately $12.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005287 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008305 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000158 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.