CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.72 Million

Equities analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report $85.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.34 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $82.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $316.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.70 million to $318.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $356.26 million, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $357.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CECE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.50 million, a P/E ratio of 136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,761 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,071,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 923,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 107,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 732,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 132,282 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

