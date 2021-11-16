Celer Network Hits Market Capitalization of $622.49 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $622.49 million and approximately $126.91 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00225280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010373 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,056,211,958 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

