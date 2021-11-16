Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy makes up 1.9% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned about 0.09% of Cenovus Energy worth $17,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 129,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,661,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 3.02. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $13.48.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0282 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

