Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.52

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.52 and traded as high as C$15.95. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$15.72, with a volume of 9,442,404 shares trading hands.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.69.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$31.72 billion and a PE ratio of 36.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

About Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.