Centaur (CNTR) Price Tops $0.0024

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Centaur has a market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $649,372.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00225087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.