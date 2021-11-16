Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Central Securities worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 15.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Central Securities by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 386,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Central Securities by 42.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. Central Securities Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $45.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

