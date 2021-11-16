Centrica (LON:CNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.36

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 66.36 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 66.06 ($0.86), with a volume of 14294410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.92 ($0.86).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 79.80 ($1.04).

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.69. The stock has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

