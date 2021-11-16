Centrifuge Price Reaches $1.57 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $191.75 million and $1.67 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00002602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00068922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00071173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00093844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,167.52 or 0.99973414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,240.34 or 0.07045679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 122,463,408 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars.

