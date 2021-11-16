Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CENX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of CENX traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.67.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

