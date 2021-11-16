Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CERN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.11. 1,655,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,293. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Cerner by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

