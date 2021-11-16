Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Cerro Grande Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.03. Cerro Grande Mining shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Cerro Grande Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEGMF)

Cerro Grande Mining Corp. is an exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The firm explores for gold, silver, copper, and limestone deposits. It holds interest in Tordillo, Catedral and Pimenton projects. The company was founded by Stephen W.

